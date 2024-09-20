To the Editor:

Recently the photo and caption “Two large trucks were parked in spaces reserved for ‘Golf Cart Parking Only’ at Walmart” caught my eye. On one hand, I think any business should be able to set the policy for their store and to some degree their parking lot too. However, where does this type of discrimination end? Do we have special places for bicycles taking up car spaces? Do we have special places for veterans (like Lowe’s does) or how about pregnant ladies? Where do we stop the special parking allowances? What about motorcycles? Please tell me this is not a trend! Of course disability parking always should be privileged.

And while I am discussing parking lot spaces what about those cart return areas that take up at least one often two spaces? My observations have been they are only used by some people some of the time. Are they worth losing a parking space or two? At several Publix I still see the carts scattered around the lot and the employees still come out and get them. I have to laugh at the shopping cart areas that are more than halfway in the lot so anyone returning carts must walk beyond their car to return the cart. This is usually a minor inconvenience as the parking lots are most often ample in parking spaces but NOT ALL then it becomes a problem with special signs and the cart return areas. Of course don’t forget the many disabled parking (which I don’t have a problem with) but take space nonetheless.

Jeff Atwood

Village of Fernandina