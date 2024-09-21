77.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Emergencies are the wrong time to search for contact information

By Villages-News Editorial
Last year, the Florida Highway Patrol and law enforcement partners across the state responded to 394,953 crashes, of which over 60 percent involved injuries.

 Timing is critical during an emergency. In many cases, it is the difference between life and death. In such situations, law enforcement and other first responders, including medical professionals, often need to contact family members or friends to notify them of the status of their loved one who was involved. Whether it is information related to transportation to a local medical facility or, in the worst case, a death notification, emergency contact information is crucial.

In 2022, ECI was initiated by Florida mother, Christine Olson, whose daughter Tiffiany died in a fatal crash, and it took over six hours to notify her. Law enforcement agencies and medical facilities have access to this emergency contact information for the purpose of notifying designated individuals in case of an emergency. As of August 2024, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) recorded 20,617,304 licensed drivers who had registered their ECI.

If you haven’t registered an emergency contact, it’s free, easy, and secure to do so through FLHSMV, all you need is a valid Florida driver’s license or ID card. You can register up to two designated people by visiting Emergency Contact Information History – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov).

