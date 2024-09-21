Justin Matthew Zalewski-Cerreto

Justin Matthew Zalewski-Cerreto passed away on September 4, 2024, after a long battle with heart disease. Justin spent his youth in southern New Jersey. After spending a short time in California, Justin settled in Florida.

He enjoyed fishing, music, and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved to play with his beloved dog, Gino. Justin was extremely creative musically, in the visual arts, and in the kitchen. He loved fine clothes and dining, as well as good jokes.

Justin is survived by his father, Frank Cerreto; his stepmother, Jung Lee; his sister, Adrienne Zalewski-Cerreto; and her children, Emily and Travis Schieferstein. He is also survived by his aunt, Maria Sullivan; his cousin, Christopher Sullivan; his uncle and aunt, Frank Zalewski and Patricia Dallesio; his cousin Tatiana Zalewski; and his uncle, Thomas Zalewski.

Justin was predeceased by his mother, Annette Zalewski.

Justin will also be missed by his best friend, Ryan Wallce, and his many other good friends, including Glen and Christina Lumley and their children, as well as other members of the Wallace family.