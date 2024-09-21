Report warns rapid growth could threaten water supply by 2025

A new report from Florida TaxWatch warns that the state may experience a water shortage by 2025.

The report indicates the water shortage is being driven by rapid population growth and underfunded infrastructure.

The Villages is the state’s epicenter of growth and the communities which support The Villages have been feeling the strain of the rapid population increases.

• This past week, Lady Lake officials turned down a manufactured home development, after an emotional four-hour meeting Monday night. Angry opponents argued the “affordable housing” would have drained the town’s resources, including water supply and wastewater capacity.

• Wildwood leaders have been under incredible pressure to complete a $150 million wastewater treatment plant to serve the surging population. The city had to increase water rates by 5.3 percent in the recent budget.

• Residents of The Villages loudly complained in recent weeks when they watched reclaimed water being dumped on golf courses and spraying residents traveling on multi-modal paths. Residents argued the smarter strategy would have been to share the water with residents and allow them to get some relief on their irrigation bills.

The Florida TaxWatch report notes potential economic consequences for industries such as agriculture and tourism, alongside risks of environmental degradation. Strain on Florida’s current water supply could result in usage restrictions, higher utility costs, and increased saltwater intrusion.

Florida TaxWatch has recommended a coordinated, statewide strategy to address the issue. The report estimates a funding gap of $1.7 billion by 2040 to mitigate any growing challenges.

“As Florida continues to grow, understanding and addressing these water supply challenges is crucial for the state’s future,” Florida TaxWatch said in the report.

Read the entire report at this link.