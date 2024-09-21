77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 21, 2024
type here...

Residents invited to celebrate Coffee with a Cop Day at McDonald’s

By Staff Report
Comments
Lady Lake Police Chief Steven Hunt
Lady Lake Police Chief Steven Hunt

The Lady Lake Police Department, in partnership with McDonald’s, will participate in Coffee with a Cop to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to join the department for a free hot or iced premium roast coffee at McDonald’s, located at 452 U.S. Highway 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The public will have the opportunity to join Chief Steve Hunt and several officers for a casual chat with no agenda. The goal is to allow residents and police officers to get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the community in which they live in and serve.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and residents. Coffee with a Cop is dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. Coffee with a Cop Day is celebrated nationwide and is one of the most successful community-oriented policing programs in the country. McDonald’s supports local law enforcement agencies and is committed to being a safe community center in local service areas.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe the problem is rude drivers in The Villages

An Ocala resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the problems with parking and roundabouts and suggests that maybe it’s due to the Villagers who are at the wheel.

Villages-News.com needs to make an addition to comments section

A reader from the Village of Santiago would like to see an addition to the comments section in Villages-News.com.

Republicans would support Bozo the Clown

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he fears Republicans would vote for Bozo the Clown.

Where do we stop the special parking allowances?

A Village of Fernandina resident has noticed some of the “special” parking offered at local businesses and wonders where it will end.

Too many MAGA followers getting information from Fox News

A reader from the Village of St. Charles says MAGA followers are getting their information from Fox News and don’t know what is really going on.

Photos