Residents invited to celebrate Coffee with a Cop Day at McDonald’s

The Lady Lake Police Department, in partnership with McDonald’s, will participate in Coffee with a Cop to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to join the department for a free hot or iced premium roast coffee at McDonald’s, located at 452 U.S. Highway 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The public will have the opportunity to join Chief Steve Hunt and several officers for a casual chat with no agenda. The goal is to allow residents and police officers to get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the community in which they live in and serve.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and residents. Coffee with a Cop is dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. Coffee with a Cop Day is celebrated nationwide and is one of the most successful community-oriented policing programs in the country. McDonald’s supports local law enforcement agencies and is committed to being a safe community center in local service areas.