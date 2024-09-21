Samuel Blair

77.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 21, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Samuel R. Blair, 77, of Summerfield, Florida, formerly of New Boston, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2024.

Sam married Virginia, aka Kookie, Molaski on July 22, 2006. He was a Veteran of the Viet Nam War serving in Special Forces. He worked for Great Lakes Steel as a crane operator for many years.

Sam was predeceased by his sister, Libby Cannon and is survived by his wife, Kookie Blair, his sister, Linda (Robert) Broska, and his brother, Mike (Pam) Ray.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center-Buffalo Ridge, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida

