The Villages offers update on executive golf course projects

By Staff Report
Comments

The Villages District Office has offered an update on executive golf course projects. Here’s how work is progressing:

Amberwood and Chula Vista

The Amberwood and Chula Vista Executive Golf Courses will be closed until year-end 2024, weather permitting, as part of an approved capital improvement project for new greens, fairways, bunker sand, and updated landscaping.

Pelican and Pimlico

Pelican and Pimlico Executive courses are undergoing a full renovation including new greens, tees, fairways, bunker sand and course enhancements with a tentative re-opening at the start of 2025.

Truman and Roosevelt

Truman and Roosevelt Executive Golf courses are closed until the end of September 2024 weather permitting, for rest and rehabilitation.

Mangrove, Palmetto, Mira Mesa and Silver Lake

Mangrove, Palmetto, Mira Mesa, and Silver Lake Executive courses are closed for oversaturated conditions due to running water to lower basins and continued rain accumulation.

Oakleigh

Oakleigh Executive course is closed for infrastructure pipe repair.

