Saturday, September 21, 2024
Villagers will have chance to learn about operations of sheriff’s office

By Staff Report
Comments

Residents of Community Development District 2 will have a chance to learn about the operations of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in a question-and-answer session set from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at El Santiago Recreation Center. The session is hosted by CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers.

“I am pleased to announce that my September Q&A meeting will feature the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Mini-Citizens Academy, a scaled-down two-hour version of its popular Citizens Academy. In addition to providing information about the variety of programs and services offered to the residents of The Villages, the Academy will include a slideshow presentation that provides a basic overview of the agency, its history and day-to-day operations. Don’t miss this one,” Swiers said.

He added that residents of The Villages who do not live in CDD 2 are also welcome to attend.

For more information, call Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.

