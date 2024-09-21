77.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Villages-News.com needs to make an addition to comments section

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Every day I read the comments on Villages-News.com. Most of the time I find it humorous. I wish we have the same choice as Facebook to like/dislike opinions. Just sayin.

Nancy Kress
Village of Santiago

 

