Villages-News.com needs to make an addition to comments section

To the Editor:
Every day I read the comments on Villages-News.com. Most of the time I find it humorous. I wish we have the same choice as Facebook to like/dislike opinions. Just sayin.
Nancy Kress
Village of Santiago
To the Editor:
Every day I read the comments on Villages-News.com. Most of the time I find it humorous. I wish we have the same choice as Facebook to like/dislike opinions. Just sayin.
Nancy Kress
Village of Santiago
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.