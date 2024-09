A bicyclist was injured after crashing into the wall at a tunnel on a multi-modal path in The Villages.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the multi-modal path near the Brownwood Wood Shop.

The male bicyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance from The Villages Public Safety Department to a local medical facility.

The accident cause a traffic backup in the area. Bystanders intervened to help the injured bicyclist, prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.