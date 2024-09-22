84.9 F
Home in The Villages at Lake Miona sells for $1.095 million

By Staff Report
A home in The Villages at Lake Miona has sold for $1.095 million.

The home is located at 2347 Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.

2347 Clearwater Run
2347 Clearwater Run

The St. James-style Premier home features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and over 4,000 square feet of living space.

The seller was said to be “motivated” and promised a new roof would be put on before closing.

The sellers, Myra and Jordan Rupert, purchased the home in 2021 for $769,000.

The home was originally sold in 2008 for $537,300.

Photos