Home in The Villages at Lake Miona sells for $1.095 million

A home in The Villages at Lake Miona has sold for $1.095 million.

The home is located at 2347 Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.

The St. James-style Premier home features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and over 4,000 square feet of living space.

The seller was said to be “motivated” and promised a new roof would be put on before closing.

The sellers, Myra and Jordan Rupert, purchased the home in 2021 for $769,000.

The home was originally sold in 2008 for $537,300.