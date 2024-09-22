I have a few questions for Democrats

To the Editor:

This letter is for Democrats. I’m not trying to be nasty, but I want you to turn on your brain power and think about WHY was the border open to illegals by the millions to enter this country and commit murder, rapes, crime, put up in hotels and schools on your dime? WHY did you have to pay for four years high gas prices? WHY were your groceries so much higher for four years? WHY did the administration with Harris give Iran $1 billion, a country that wants to wipe out Israel and the United States? Harris, who wants to defund the police , and take away gun rights? Why does the media give false information on politics? WHY does Harris laugh at every real question without a real answer? WHY does Harris need Hollywood celebs to pitch for her, if a celeb told you to jump off a bridge, would you listen to them? I believe a woman has a right to choose especially in rape or incest, not the government, put it on the states like Trump wants. Please think it over and bring back four better years.

Anthony Rizzo

Village of Alhambra