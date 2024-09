A woman convicted of a sex offense in Massachusetts has moved out of a home in The Villages and checked into a nearby hotel.

Karen Ann Hassey, 50, registered an address earlier this month at 2142 Yearling Way in the Village of Pinellas, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. However, she moved out this past week and checked into the Home2 Suites hotel at Trailwinds Village.

Hassey was convicted of trafficking a person for sexual servitude in 2016 in Massachusetts.