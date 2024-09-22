87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 22, 2024
type here...

Opera Club of the Villages to gather this week at Laurel Manor

By Tony Violanti
Comments

The Opera Club of the Villages kicks off the fall season with a gala this week and will sponsor a Flamenco dancing event in November.

The Opera Club meets Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Lincoln Room at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Maestro Bill Doherty will perform Thursday at 7 pm in Laurel Manor for the Opera Club of The Villages
Maestro Bill Doherty will perform Thursday at Laurel Manor for the Opera Club of The Villages

It will feature Maestro Bill Doherty and guest singers in the club’s opening meeting for this season.

Also, the Opera Club will bring the Orlando Flamenco Dancers, singers and classical guitarists to Hope Lutheran Church, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. It’s a benefit for the club’s music scholarship program.

The Orlando Flamenco Dancers will perform here in November in an event sponsored by The Opera Club of the Villages
The Orlando Flamenco Dancers will perform here in November in an event sponsored by The Opera Club of the Villages.

Tickets are $25 and are available through the Opera Club at:  www.operaclubofthevillages.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who’s the real clown here?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident defends the possibility of voting for Bozo the Clown, when you look at the other side of the ballot.

What happens when ‘educated individuals’ can’t pay off college loans?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders about the value of a college degree when many of those with diplomas cannot pay off their student loans.

I have a few questions for Democrats

A Village of Alhambra resident has a few questions for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bozo the Clown letter was completely unnecessary

A reader from the Village of Lake Denham contends the letter writer who claimed Republicans would support Bozo the Clown needs to get a life.

Maybe the problem is rude drivers in The Villages

An Ocala resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the problems with parking and roundabouts and suggests that maybe it’s due to the Villagers who are at the wheel.

Photos