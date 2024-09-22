Opera Club of the Villages to gather this week at Laurel Manor

The Opera Club of the Villages kicks off the fall season with a gala this week and will sponsor a Flamenco dancing event in November.

The Opera Club meets Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Lincoln Room at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

It will feature Maestro Bill Doherty and guest singers in the club’s opening meeting for this season.

Also, the Opera Club will bring the Orlando Flamenco Dancers, singers and classical guitarists to Hope Lutheran Church, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. It’s a benefit for the club’s music scholarship program.

Tickets are $25 and are available through the Opera Club at: www.operaclubofthevillages.com