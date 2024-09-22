74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 22, 2024
type here...

Paradise Archery Range will be closed part of this week

By Staff Report
Comments

The Paradise Archery Range will be closed for painting and quarterly maintenance Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Wednesday, Sept. 25.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I have a few questions for Democrats

A Village of Alhambra resident has a few questions for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bozo the Clown letter was completely unnecessary

A reader from the Village of Lake Denham contends the letter writer who claimed Republicans would support Bozo the Clown needs to get a life.

Maybe the problem is rude drivers in The Villages

An Ocala resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the problems with parking and roundabouts and suggests that maybe it’s due to the Villagers who are at the wheel.

Villages-News.com needs to make an addition to comments section

A reader from the Village of Santiago would like to see an addition to the comments section in Villages-News.com.

Republicans would support Bozo the Clown

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he fears Republicans would vote for Bozo the Clown.

Photos