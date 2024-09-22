Paradise Archery Range will be closed part of this week

The Paradise Archery Range will be closed for painting and quarterly maintenance Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Wednesday, Sept. 25.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.
