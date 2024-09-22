84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 22, 2024
type here...

Street in The Villages plagued with problems to be closed for a month

By Staff Report
Comments

Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, St. Charles Place will be closed for approximately one month from east of Allamanda Recreation Center to the west of Darlington Drive.

The closure is due to a damaged stormwater pipe, according to Sumter County officials. The work includes replacing 340 linear feet of damaged pipe and two structures within the system.

Screenshot
This map shows the section of St. Charles Place which will be closed.

Travelers may detour around the closure by using Bailey Trail or Buena Vista Boulevard.

This particular section of St. Charles Place has been plagued with problems within the past year.

A large crew investigated the pipe failure Friday morning near the Allamanda Recreation Center
A large crew investigated the pipe failure in November 2023 near the Allamanda Recreation Center.

In January, there was a major water main break.  It was deja vu all over again, as residents of this area had witnessed a major pipe failure in November at this same location.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who’s the real clown here?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident defends the possibility of voting for Bozo the Clown, when you look at the other side of the ballot.

What happens when ‘educated individuals’ can’t pay off college loans?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders about the value of a college degree when many of those with diplomas cannot pay off their student loans.

I have a few questions for Democrats

A Village of Alhambra resident has a few questions for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bozo the Clown letter was completely unnecessary

A reader from the Village of Lake Denham contends the letter writer who claimed Republicans would support Bozo the Clown needs to get a life.

Maybe the problem is rude drivers in The Villages

An Ocala resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the problems with parking and roundabouts and suggests that maybe it’s due to the Villagers who are at the wheel.

Photos