Sunday, September 22, 2024
Who’s the real clown here?

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

This is in response to Warren Kiefer’s Letter to the Editor: “Republicans would vote for Bozo the Clown.”
You are absolutely correct, we would vote for Bozo the Clown before we would vote for Word Salad Sally, your candidate clown. She babbles on and says nothing. What has she accomplished while on her feet? She failed in every role she was assigned as VP. She has flip flopped on every issue. She’ll be another Dark State Puppet, leaning toward socialism taking us down the same path as Biden’s horrible economy.
Now, let’s talk about your King Clown residing in the White House. He is by far the worst president in modern history. FACTS prove that we were much better off under Trump. Below are actual facts that can be proven, not the distorted facts that were used in the “Sham-bate.”
Is Trump a boisterous clown? Yes, he is, but at least he accomplishes what he says he will. Again, look at the real facts, not lip service, for which Kamala is known.
There’s a reason that the majority of Villagers are Republican: We’ve lived through too many horrible administrations, of which the majority were Democrat.
Trump Biden
Inflation – YoY Rate +1.89% + 5.80%
Inflation – Cumulative 7.80% +19.20%
Average Gas Prices -5.40% +46.60%
Average Gas Prices $2.49 $3.50
30-year Mortgage Rates -34.80% +132%
30-year Mortgage Rates 3.86% 5.45%
Average Rent Costs +11.80% +21.60%
Nasdaq Composite +138.20% +39.40%
Grocery Prices +6.50% +20.90%
Electricity Prices +4.20% +29.60%
Real Hourly Wages +6.80% -2.20%

Greg Gatt
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

