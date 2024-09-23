Beverly Pratt

Beverly June Pratt passed away peacefully, at home and surrounded by family, on September 11, 2024.

Beverly was born on June 8, 1938 in West Rutland, Vermont to Etta (Senecal) and Chester “Chet” Parkman. Her brother Robert was born two years later. Betty and Bobby grew up in West Rutland and attended the local schools. She developed many close friendships during those school years and remained in contact with some of them for the rest of her life. Theirs was a fun loving family that enjoyed picnics, water fights, hiking, and skating or ice fishing on the swamp. Beverly’s Aunt Laura was an important part of her life, especially after she lost her mother in 1966. As a child Beverly was given the nickname Betty, some family members and friends still use that name.

She graduated from West Rutland High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Chapin A. Pratt, on June 2, 1957. Beverly and Chapin had four children together. Donna Leigh was born in 1958, Lauri Lynn in 1959, Michael Chapin in 1961, and Lisa Marie in 1966. Beverly was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who inspired her daughters and grand-daughters to be good mothers. She had a total of eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Beverly and Chapin moved fairly often, to follow his work, and lived in a variety of places in Vermont and New Hampshire. They also spent time living in New Jersey and Oklahoma. Beverly was a stay at home mom while the children were young. She enjoyed gardening, photography, and spending time with her family. While living in Oklahoma in the 1990s Bev discovered the internet and joined the social networking group “SeniorNet”. She and Chapin traveled to several states and even Alberta, Canada to participate in SeniorNet “bashes” where she was able to meet many on-line friends in person. The internet also provided an opportunity to explore her long-term interest in genealogy.

They retired to The Villages, Florida in 2002 and enjoyed an active social life with a group of neighborhood friends. They played cards, had community potlucks, and attended “Howl at the Moon” parties. Bev started playing golf and enjoyed ladies’ golf and lunch outings. She also played bocce and was known to some as the “Bocce Queen”.

Beverly lost her best friend and life partner when Chapin died on November 6, 2021. She was also predeceased by grandson Frankie in 1993. Survivors include her brother, Bob Parkman and his wife Antje, sister-in-law Virginia Merrill and her husband Dennis, sister-in-law Vivian Pratt, daughter Donna and her husband Mike Bean, daughter Lauri Nicoletta, son Michael and his wife Jennifer, and daughter Lisa and her husband Jim Hochberg. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.