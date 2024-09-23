Boyfriend jailed after allegedly punching girlfriend’s daughter in melee

A boyfriend has been jailed after allegedly punching his girlfriend’s daughter in a family melee.

James Gray Petrone, 68, of Ocklawaha, is facing a charge of battery as a result of the altercation which took place Friday at his home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Petrone had been arguing “all day” with his girlfriend’s daughter about chores not being done around the residence. Petrone was arguing with the woman when her sister attempted to intervene. Petrone punched the intervening sister in the head. Meanwhile, the woman’s brother threw a bottle of water at Petrone. The altercation was recorded.

Petrone was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.