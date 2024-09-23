88.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 23, 2024
type here...

Boyfriend jailed after allegedly punching girlfriend’s daughter in melee

By Staff Report
Comments
James Petrone
James Petrone

A boyfriend has been jailed after allegedly punching his girlfriend’s daughter in a family melee.

James Gray Petrone, 68, of Ocklawaha, is facing a charge of battery as a result of the altercation which took place Friday at his home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Petrone had been arguing “all day” with his girlfriend’s daughter about chores not being done around the residence. Petrone was arguing with the woman when her sister attempted to intervene. Petrone punched the intervening sister in the head. Meanwhile, the woman’s brother threw a bottle of water at Petrone. The altercation was recorded.

Petrone was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Republicans already have a clown!

A Lady Lake reader wades into the back-and-forth about Bozo the Clown and says the GOP already has a clown running for president.

There appears to be no end to unchecked growth

A Village of De La Vista West resident writes that there appears to be no end to unchecked growth.

We might as well write checks to China

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that we could skip the downside of the costly Green New Deal by simply writing checks to China.

Who’s the real clown here?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident defends the possibility of voting for Bozo the Clown, when you look at the other side of the ballot.

What happens when ‘educated individuals’ can’t pay off college loans?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders about the value of a college degree when many of those with diplomas cannot pay off their student loans.

Photos