Bridge near postal station will be closed for repairs

By Staff Report
District Property Management will be performing repairs along the bridge near the De La Vista Postal Station. Residents of Village De La Vista West will need to utilize the cart lane of Morse Boulevard to access the postal facility. The work is tentatively scheduled below:

Start Date: 8 a.m. Monday, Sep. 30

Re-Opening Date: 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1

This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

