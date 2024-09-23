Driver with suspended license arrested with marijuana grinder at Pilot

A driver with a suspended license was arrested with a marijuana grinder at Pilot on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Kendra Ward, 25, of Beverly Hills, was driving a blue Dodge caravan shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 17 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy determined she was driving on a suspended license. During an inventory search of the vehicle, a metal grinder was discovered and it still had a “green leafy substance residue” inside.

Ward was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.