Farmers market in Lady Lake will be returning for fall

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market has announced its grand re-opening this fall.

The market will be held every Tuesday starting Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, located at 250 Rolling Acres Road. The opening day will feature live music by legendary blues guitarist Bobby Blackmon, performing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 50 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, cheeses, breads, local honey, arts, crafts, and more.

“The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market is a special place where the community comes together to enjoy fresh, local products,” said Market Organizer Jackie Schilling. “We’re thrilled to bring back this beloved event and look forward to welcoming both returning and new vendors.”

The market is accessible by car, golf cart, bicycle, motorized scooter, and wheelchair, making it easy for everyone to enjoy. Last year, the market welcomed more than 11,000 shoppers. This year, the market will feature special monthly events and themed shopping experiences.

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market continues to seek vendors throughout the season, with a focus on high-quality, handmade products. Small businesses specializing in food, art, crafts, and unique handmade items are encouraged to apply. Interested vendors can complete the application form on the Town’s website at www.ladylakefl.gov or email market@ladylake.org. The Town of Lady Lake also cautions vendors to beware of online scams. All payments should be made directly through official Town channels.