To the Editor:

Sadly, I agree with your story concerning a Florida water shortage by 2025. There appears to be no end to unchecked growth threatening all our resources. On a global scale growth is more frightening.

From the beginning of time to the 1800s earth reached one billion people.

It took only about 100 years to double to two billion in the 1920s.

Then only 50 years to double again to 4 billion in the 1970s.

Today the human race will add another quarter of a million people and that happens daily.

I was born in 1948 and when I turn 80 I will have seen the earth’s population triple.

Cheryl McCormick

Village of De La Vista West