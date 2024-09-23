Villager gets hole-in-one at El Santiago golf course

Coranna Mehl celebrated after getting a hole-in-one Sunday, Sept. 15 at El Santiago Executive Golf Course.
She scored the lucky ace at Hole #1 at 86 yards using a 6 iron.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
