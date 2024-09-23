We might as well write checks to China

To the Editor:

When someone is trying to make you afraid, they are trying to manipulate you. They want you to “feel” not “think”. When someone is attacking someone’s character, they want you to ignore the issues. One very big issue is the $5 trillion “Green New Deal” scam. Instead of accommodating all the left-behind toxic materials and paying significant construction costs, why don’t we just write checks to The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), directly? It will save time, reduce the ugly waste on our beautiful waters and lands and otherwise produce exactly the same result. No benefit for our country and extraordinary riches for China.

Robert Moore Sr.

Village of Rio Grande