Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Inoperable brake light leads to arrest of suspect with cocaine

By Staff Report
Jeffrey John Moreland
Jeffrey John Moreland

An inoperable brake light led to the arrest of a suspect with cocaine.

Jeffrey John Moreland, 51, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Ford pickup at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 25 when an officer noticed the pickup’s inoperable brake light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer asked Moreland for consent  to search the pickup. Moreland refused. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the pickup, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search led to the discovery of cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Moreland was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

