78.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...

Prosecutors will have chance to present damning evidence against Trump

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

After much delay and a very political ruling from the disgraced Supreme Court, a federal judge this Thursday will allow the federal prosecutors in Washington to present the evidence of guilt by Trump. The same evidence that the prosecutors used for the grand jury. Finally we will see what the Trump White House staff saw and heard on 1/6/21. When Trump for three hours watched on television as the Capitol police got beaten. When his supporters broke into our Capitol building and stole government property. Trump did not lift a finger. That day he will go down in the history books on the same page as Benedict Arnold.

Ed McGinty
Village of Hadley

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Pump problem forces closure of Chitty Chatty adult pool

A pump problem has forced the closure of the Chitty Chatty Recreation Center Adult Pool until further notice.

The Republicans already have a clown!

A Lady Lake reader wades into the back-and-forth about Bozo the Clown and says the GOP already has a clown running for president.

There appears to be no end to unchecked growth

A Village of De La Vista West resident writes that there appears to be no end to unchecked growth.

We might as well write checks to China

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that we could skip the downside of the costly Green New Deal by simply writing checks to China.

Who’s the real clown here?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident defends the possibility of voting for Bozo the Clown, when you look at the other side of the ballot.

Photos