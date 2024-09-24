Prosecutors will have chance to present damning evidence against Trump

To the Editor:

After much delay and a very political ruling from the disgraced Supreme Court, a federal judge this Thursday will allow the federal prosecutors in Washington to present the evidence of guilt by Trump. The same evidence that the prosecutors used for the grand jury. Finally we will see what the Trump White House staff saw and heard on 1/6/21. When Trump for three hours watched on television as the Capitol police got beaten. When his supporters broke into our Capitol building and stole government property. Trump did not lift a finger. That day he will go down in the history books on the same page as Benedict Arnold.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley