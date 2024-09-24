78.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Pump problem forces closure of Chitty Chatty adult pool

By Staff Report
A pump problem has forced the closure of the Chitty Chatty Recreation Center Adult Pool until further notice.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.

