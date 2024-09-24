Pump problem forces closure of Chitty Chatty adult pool

A pump problem has forced the closure of the Chitty Chatty Recreation Center Adult Pool until further notice.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.
