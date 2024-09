To the Editor:

The MAGAfication of the Republican species is leading to its downfall.

Hopefully when Kamala Harris completely ravishes Trump in the upcoming election in a thorough landslide that real Republicans come to their senses and finally realize that Trump is a total loser that the party needs to wash their hands of.

It will take quite some time for the Republican party to wash off the stench of Trump.

Nate Weathers

Village of Palo Alto