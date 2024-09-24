Rosalie Morabito

Rosalie Morabito 79 years old, of The Villages, FL Passed away very peacefully on Sept. 13, 2024 Into the loving arms of our savior Jesus Christ.

She loved living in The Villages and enjoyed her book club, Home decorating club, playing pickleball, golf, mah jongg and cards with her many friends.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years William (Bill), son Thomas, daughters Christine Titus and Patty Morabito (husband Mathew Schneider) , grandchildren Evan, Kailey, Ben, Sam and Maria, siblings Joseph Arcarese (and wife JoAnn) , Lorraine Fay (and husband Tom) Aunt Dorothy Helfer(and husband Jeff) Sister- in law Margaret Lo Sapio and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her celebration of life will take place on Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rohan Rec. Center in The Villages , FL. We want to thank her many doctors and nurses At HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice.