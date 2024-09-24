91.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Strange man attempts to open woman’s car door at gas station

By Staff Report
Robert Frazier Howie
Robert Frazier Howie

A strange man attempted to open a woman’s car door while she was stopped at a gas station in Summerfield.

The woman had pulled in at about 9 a.m. Monday at the Exxon station at 14725 U.S. Hwy. 441 and went inside to make a purchase, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The woman returned to her vehicle and noticed a man later identified as 60-year-old Robert Frazier Howie of Summefield. He walked to her car and tried to open the front passenger door, however the woman had already locked the doors of her vehicle. Unsuccessful at entering the vehicle, the man walked away from the service station.

A deputy arrived on the scene and spoke with a clerk who provided surveillance footage. Based on the woman’s description and the video surveillance, the deputy scouted the area and spotted Howie walking in the vicinity of Sunset Harbor Road.

He was arrested on charges of burglary and prowling. He was booked at the Marion County Jail.

