Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Sumter commissioners to meet in special session to declare emergency

By Staff Report
Sumter County commissioners will meet in a special session at 5:30 p.m. today to formally declare a state of emergency as an intensifying tropical storm nears the area.

This system is expected to intensify and be near hurricane strength on Wednesday.

The special meeting will take place ahead of the previously scheduled meeting set for 6 p.m. today (Tuesday, Sept. 24) at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages. The budget is set for approval in the 6 p.m. meeting.

In addition, Sumter County Schools have announced they will not be in session on Thursday and Friday. The Villages Charter School has not yet announced any closures.

Wildwood commissioners will meet in a special session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 to make an emergency declaration.

Sumter County serves as the lead for local emergency management programs and services, per executed interlocal agreements. It operates the Sumter County Emergency Operations Center, sandbag facilities, and emergency shelters.

For more information about Sumter County’s emergency management services, please visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/718/Emergency-Management or call 352-689-4400.

