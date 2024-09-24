87.9 F
Trash pickup and golf courses impacted as hurricane nears The Villages

By Staff Report
The Villages District Government has issued guidances to service as a potential hurricane bears down on Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

DISTRICT OFFICES: Currently, all District offices will remain open for normal business hours on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

SANITATION: Sanitation services North of SR44 for Thursday, Sept. 26 are canceled. For those affected, collection will occur on Saturday, Sept. 28. Friday, Sept. 27 pickup is scheduled as normal.  

COMMUNITY WATCH: All gate arms will be removed at midnight (early Thursday, Sept. 26. When approaching a gate, please stop and use caution before proceeding. 

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that the storm will hit Florida as a major hurricane.
RECREATION: Currently, all indoor and outdoor facilities will remain open on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

DISTRICT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT (DPM): DPM is on standby for post-storm debris recovery and to begin the cleanup process for any debris from the Town Centers, roadways, and common areas on District-owned property, as well as clear the multi-modal paths and bridges. 

GOLF: Effective Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the following Championship and Executive Golf Courses are closed for Stormwater Management efforts:

CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Evans Prairie-Egret
  • Palmer-Cherry Hill
  • Malloy-Amelia 
  • Cane Garden-Allamanda
  • Havana-Hemingway 

EXECUTIVE

  • Amberwood
  • Chula Vista
  • Mangrove
  • Oakleigh
  • Palmetto
  • Pelican
  • Pimlico
  • Roosevelt
  • Truman
  • Silver Lake
  • Mira Mesa
  • Bacall
  • Bogart
  • Heron
  • Turtle Mound 

*Note– All maintenance closures (aerifications and routine closures on executive courses)will proceed as originally planned. 

