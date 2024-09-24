Trash pickup and golf courses impacted as hurricane nears The Villages

The Villages District Government has issued guidances to service as a potential hurricane bears down on Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

DISTRICT OFFICES: Currently, all District offices will remain open for normal business hours on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

SANITATION: Sanitation services North of SR44 for Thursday, Sept. 26 are canceled. For those affected, collection will occur on Saturday, Sept. 28. Friday, Sept. 27 pickup is scheduled as normal.

COMMUNITY WATCH: All gate arms will be removed at midnight (early Thursday, Sept. 26. When approaching a gate, please stop and use caution before proceeding.

RECREATION: Currently, all indoor and outdoor facilities will remain open on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

DISTRICT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT (DPM): DPM is on standby for post-storm debris recovery and to begin the cleanup process for any debris from the Town Centers, roadways, and common areas on District-owned property, as well as clear the multi-modal paths and bridges.

GOLF: Effective Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the following Championship and Executive Golf Courses are closed for Stormwater Management efforts:

CHAMPIONSHIP

Evans Prairie-Egret

Palmer-Cherry Hill

Malloy-Amelia

Cane Garden-Allamanda

Havana-Hemingway

EXECUTIVE

Amberwood

Chula Vista

Mangrove

Oakleigh

Palmetto

Pelican

Pimlico

Roosevelt

Truman

Silver Lake

Mira Mesa

Bacall

Bogart

Heron

Turtle Mound

*Note– All maintenance closures (aerifications and routine closures on executive courses)will proceed as originally planned.