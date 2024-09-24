87.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Villagers’ son and his gal pal arrested with drugs

By Staff Report
David Carmen Donofrio
David Carmen Donofrio

A man living with his parents in The Villages was arrested with his gal pal after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

David Carmen Donofrio, 54, who lives at 2714 Castillo Drive in the Village of Santiago, was driving a blue Ford pickup at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he was caught traveling at 30 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Due to the suspiciously slow speed, an officer conducted a traffic stop at the RaceTrac gas station.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of traffic stop and the dog alerted on the pickup, leading to the discovery of drugs.

Marjorie Martinka
Marjorie Martinka

Donofrio, a New Jersey native with a history of prior arrests, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana as well as a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A female passenger, 53-year-old Marjorie Martinka who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Pennsylvania native has also been previously arrested.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

