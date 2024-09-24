We could use some divine intervention in the upcoming election

Most people are aware that the 2024 election is almost upon us and November 5th will be here before you know it. Mail-in ballots are already being mailed out in some states. I understand the reason for mail-in ballots because some people who are deployed with our military overseas or people who have mobility issues still have the right to vote. If everything is done properly to vet these ballots, I have no problem with it. But, as we have seen in the 2020 election, the system was fraught with ballot harvesting and corruption. Call me a conspiracy theorist, but my GFI (gut feeling index) still leads me to not believe the outcome of the election.

Having said that, I am concerned if enough voting issues have been fixed for the 2024 election to prevent a recurrence. Let’s face it, there is always some group trying to alter the results of an election, especially in swing states.

I watched the Trump/Harris debate which was monitored by ABC. Harris was just a little too slick to avoid answering questions which pointed to the failed results of her almost four years in office. It’s almost like she knew what was going to be asked and then side stepped around the question with a practiced response. My GFI kicked in again.

If you watch MSNBC, ABC, or CNN, the news is almost always Harris positive and Trump negative. It’s like the main stream media is a wing of the Democrat party. Even Fox news is a little biased in their opinions. Recently, I have switched to Newsmax, Bill O’Reilly, and Mark Levin for my political news. These programs seem to be pretty neutral with their commentary. Another political analyst that I like is Victor Davis Hanson. He is a smart individual and tells it like it is. If some of those folks who are going to vote for Harris watched commentary other than the biased main stream media, they might get educated on what really is going on in this country.

I don’t agree with everything Trump says, but I am convinced that he loves America and would put his life on the line for it, which he has already done. Harris, on the other hand, is a left wing radical who is avoiding being confronted by a monitor and an audience with unrehearsed questions and practiced answers. And her VP pick, Tampon Tim, really scares me with his far left ideology.

We could use some divine intervention in the upcoming election. Even the Bible got it right so long ago. Ecclesiastes 10.1: “The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”

Vote Trump 2024!

Richard Stoebel is a resident of the Village of Pennecamp