Wildwood businesses and homeowners face 20 percent fee hike

As Wildwood works to expand its wastewater treatment capacity, homeowners and businesses face a 20 percent fee hike.

Homeowners who are the lightest users will pay a base rate of $26.99 monthly while the heaviest commercial and industrial users will pay $2,059.

Commissioners gave final approval Monday night to wastewater and water rate hikes, a property tax rate of $2.83 per $1,000 assessed valuation and a $274.2-million budget. All are effective Oct. 1.

Wastewater rates are expected to rise 20 percent for three more years to help finance a $146-million wastewater treatment plant.

Water rates will go up 5.3 percent, based on the consumer price index.

Property owners also face a modest tax increase, even though the city’s tax rate is the same as this year. It is 6.75 percent higher than the rolled-back rate of $2.65 per $1,000 assessed valuation. The rolled-back rate is the amount needed to collect the same amount of revenue as the prior year excluding new construction.

An amount above the rolled-back rate is viewed as an increase, but Mayor Ed Wolf said property owners will be pay the same amount as this year in city taxes if values stay the same.

Due to construction of the wastewater treatment plant, spending will rise 23.8 percent over this year’s budget.

The city has budgeted $63.8 million on construction and engineering for the new plant next year. Most of the total cost will be covered by $90 million in revenue bonds.

When construction is finished, the new plant and the renovated old plant will handle up to 5.5 million gallons daily.

Expanding capacity was needed due to Wildwood’s rapid growth. The city has doubled its population to more than 30,000 over the past four years due to home construction in the Villages of Southern Oaks, apartment projects and new businesses.

The city will collect $18.5 million in property taxes next year, up from $16.4 million.

Besides the wastewater treatment plant, the budget includes $13 million to improve Millennium Park as well as drainage improvements and downtown upgrades. More than a dozen employees will be added, including six police officers.