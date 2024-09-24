Woman arrested with meth allegedly bought on Historic Side of The Villages

A woman was arrested with methamphetamine allegedly purchased on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Brandi Elaine Carroll, 40, of Weirsdale, was a passenger in the wee hours Friday in a green lifted Ford F-250 truck with illegally tinted windows which had been traveling in the 1700 block of West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The report noted that the officer suspected an occupant of the truck “was possibly purchasing narcotics from a nearby residence.” During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the truck, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A search of the truck turned up methamphetamine.

Carroll claimed ownership of the drug and said it did not belong to the man driving the truck. She later changed her story and said the drug belonged to “their roommate.” The man driving the truck said he had picked up Carroll in the 1700 block of West Schwartz Boulevard, but he “had no knowledge” she was in possession of narcotics.

Carroll was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.