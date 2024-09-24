91.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...

Woman arrested with meth allegedly bought on Historic Side of The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments
Brandi Elaine Carroll
Brandi Elaine Carroll

A woman was arrested with methamphetamine allegedly purchased on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Brandi Elaine Carroll, 40, of Weirsdale, was a passenger in the wee hours Friday in a green lifted Ford F-250 truck with illegally tinted windows which had been traveling in the 1700 block of West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The report noted that the officer suspected an occupant of the truck “was possibly purchasing narcotics from a nearby residence.” During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the truck, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A search of the truck turned up methamphetamine.

Carroll claimed ownership of the drug and said it did not belong to the man driving the truck. She later changed her story and said the drug belonged to “their roommate.” The man driving the truck said he had picked up Carroll in the 1700 block of West Schwartz Boulevard, but he “had no knowledge” she was in possession of narcotics.

Carroll was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Harris not capable of dealing with hostile world leaders

A Village of Osceola Hills resident worries that Kamala Harris is not capable of dealing with hostile world leaders.

Republican party will have to wash off stench of Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends it will take quite some time for the Republican party to wash off the stench of Trump.

Prosecutors will have chance to present damning evidence against Trump

Ed McGinty is happy that prosecutors will have chance this week to present damning evidence against Trump in federal court.

Pump problem forces closure of Chitty Chatty adult pool

A pump problem has forced the closure of the Chitty Chatty Recreation Center Adult Pool until further notice.

The Republicans already have a clown!

A Lady Lake reader wades into the back-and-forth about Bozo the Clown and says the GOP already has a clown running for president.

Photos