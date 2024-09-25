80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

All golf courses and rec centers closed due to Hurricane Helene

By Staff Report
Comments

All championship and executive golf courses and recreation centers in The Villages will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26 due to Hurricane Helene.

Trash collection canceled on Thursday

Sanitation services north of State Road 44 for Thursday, Sept. 26  are canceled. For those affected, collection will occur on Saturday, Sept. 28. Friday, Sept. 27 pickup is scheduled as normal.  

Sanitation services south of State Road 44 for Thursday, Sept. 26, are canceled. Thursday residential customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday residential customers will be serviced on Saturday. Once-per-week customers will have one-day delays. Twice-per-week residential customers collected on Thursdays will receive service on Monday, Sept. 30.

District Property Management is on standby for post-storm debris recovery and to begin the cleanup process for any debris from the Town Centers, roadways, and common areas on District-owned property, as well as clear the multi-modal paths and bridges. 

Government offices will be closed for Hurricane Helene

Most local government offices will be closed for Hurricane Helene.

It is anticipated that the offices will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday.

Thursday closures include The Villages District Government; Lake, Sumter and Marion county offices; Town of Lady Lake; and the City of Wildwood.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Use your vote to honor our country’s patriots

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Minnesota urges Americans to use their vote to honor our country’s past patriots.

Politician should stop trying to placate voters

A Sumter County resident has a message for outgoing Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Will the Trump con ever stop?

Former President Trump is reportedly hawking a coin worth $31 for $100. A reader wonders if the con game will ever stop.

Harris not capable of dealing with hostile world leaders

A Village of Osceola Hills resident worries that Kamala Harris is not capable of dealing with hostile world leaders.

Republican party will have to wash off stench of Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends it will take quite some time for the Republican party to wash off the stench of Trump.

Photos