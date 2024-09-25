84.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Lady Lake man armed with shovel allegedly threatens his neighbor

By Staff Report
Omar Alston
Omar Alston

A Lady Lake man armed with a shovel allegedly threatened his neighbor.

Omar Alston, 48, who lives at 407 Winners Circle, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Virginia native was wielding a shovel over his head when he charged at his neighbor, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Alston apparently believed his neighbor had driven his vehicle through their adjoining rear yards. The neighbor denied doing so, but admitted he had performed a “three-point turn” at the end of his yard, near Alston’s yard.

In 2020, Alston had been arrested in brick-throwing neighborhood brawl.

As the result of Friday’s arrest, he was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

