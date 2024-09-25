Politician should stop trying to placate voters

To the Editor:

Don’t be placated by a wanna be politician.

It was not surprising Mr. Miller was the only one to vote against the SC budget. Miller likes to change hats depending on what he thinks voters will give him credit for. Democrat, Republican, pick a party, or at least a platform. Years of back and forth and zero accomplishments.

Mr. Miller was for the separation of fire districts in 2022, now not. First one to support SC Level 3 fire/EMS in August BOCC 2024 meetings yet now he says NO.

Mr. Miller, you had all the facts. Pick a platform, pick a party, pick something. Don’t placate voters. Enough.

Mr. Miller has hindered Sumter County enough. Quit talking from both sides of your mouth.

I’ll grateful we have someone replacing him in November for the BOCC in November.

Losing by 10,000 votes, that means you aren’t trusted.

Best wishes to Mr. Miller and his wife.

Mr. Miller, please don’t run for another political office, you have zero ground to stand on.

Caroline Campbell

Sumter County