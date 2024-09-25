Teen arrested after videos show inappropriate acts with 6-year-old

A teen has been arrested after videos showed inappropriate acts with a 6-year-old girl.

A woman discovered the videos on the phone of 18-year-old Cody Black of Umatilla, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In the videos, the little girl playfully pulls down Black’s pants and underwear and he guides her hand to touch his penis, the report said.

The woman who found the videos on Black’s phone, forwarded them to herself for safekeeping, changed the password on Black’s phone and put his phone in her car before calling the sheriff’s office. She said she’d left the girl in Black’s care for about 90 minutes.

Black was booked without bond Monday at the Marion County Jail on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior.