88.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

Use your vote to honor our country’s patriots

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

As a young observer of events in World War II, I was pondering how the 2024 presidential election would turn out if our forebears, known as the “greatest generation,” could vote. Do you suppose they would vote for a potential authoritarian after four plus years of sacrifices in WWII to defeat authoritarian regimes in Europe and Asia? And now I’m wondering if our vote will honor their sacrifices for us and preserve our democratic freedoms for the next generation?
Please vote and let the voice of past patriots be heard through us.

Adrian Poynter
Forest Lake, Minnesota

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Politician should stop trying to placate voters

A Sumter County resident has a message for outgoing Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Will the Trump con ever stop?

Former President Trump is reportedly hawking a coin worth $31 for $100. A reader wonders if the con game will ever stop.

Harris not capable of dealing with hostile world leaders

A Village of Osceola Hills resident worries that Kamala Harris is not capable of dealing with hostile world leaders.

Republican party will have to wash off stench of Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends it will take quite some time for the Republican party to wash off the stench of Trump.

Prosecutors will have chance to present damning evidence against Trump

Ed McGinty is happy that prosecutors will have chance this week to present damning evidence against Trump in federal court.

Photos