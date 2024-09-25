Use your vote to honor our country’s patriots

To the Editor:

As a young observer of events in World War II, I was pondering how the 2024 presidential election would turn out if our forebears, known as the “greatest generation,” could vote. Do you suppose they would vote for a potential authoritarian after four plus years of sacrifices in WWII to defeat authoritarian regimes in Europe and Asia? And now I’m wondering if our vote will honor their sacrifices for us and preserve our democratic freedoms for the next generation?

Please vote and let the voice of past patriots be heard through us.

Adrian Poynter

Forest Lake, Minnesota