Waste Management trash collection altered due to hurricane

By Staff Report
Due to the current track, storm size and forecasted intensity of Hurricane Helene, Waste Management will not operate scheduled collection routes on Thursday, Sept. 26 in Lady Lake and Wildwood, including their sections of The Villages.

If safe conditions allow on Friday morning, Waste Management will resume operations based on schedules normally reserved for holidays. Residential customers serviced once per week will be delayed one day. Thursday residential customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday residential customers will be serviced on Saturday. Twice per week residential customers that are collected on Thursdays will receive service on Monday, Sept. 30.

 

