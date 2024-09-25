Wildwood Community Center will serve as special needs shelter during hurricane

The Wildwood Community Center will serve as a special needs shelter during Hurricane Helene. The shelter will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

In addition, a general population shelter will be offered at the Sumter County Fairgrounds in Webster. It will open at the same time.

Additional general population shelters will open as needed. Stay informed by checking www.sumtercountyfl.gov or calling 352-689-4400 for updates. All shelters are pet-friendly, so DO NOT leave your pets behind.

The following Sumter County residents are encouraged to consider using shelters:

• Residents in mobile, manufactured, modular homes, or recreational vehicles.

• Those living in low-lying, flood-prone areas near the river.

• Individuals with special needs.

• Anyone who feels unsafe staying alone.

“Plan to stay with a friend or family member in a safe area if possible,” said David Casto, Director of Emergency Management for Sumter County. “If you plan to evacuate, have a destination and make travel arrangements early. Use local shelters only as a last resort, and remember to bring essential items like medications.”

Shelters do not provide cots, blankets, or other supplies, so plan accordingly.

If heading to a shelter, bring the following items:

• Identification (driver’s license).

• Bedding (cot, air mattress, blanket, pillow).

• Food and water.

• Medications.

• Baby supplies (food, formula).

• Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, etc.).

• Entertainment (games, books, etc.).

• Pet supplies (food, bedding, medication).

DO NOT bring:

• Illegal drugs.

• Alcohol.

For those considering a local hotel, hotels operate on a first-come, first-served basis and may fill quickly due to evacuees from coastal areas.