Thursday, September 26, 2024
Driver who failed to pay child support arrested after crash in The Villages

By Staff Report
A man whose driver’s license was suspended after he failed to pay child support was arrested after a crash in The Villages.

Anthony Christopher Manfresca, 23, a resident of Spring Arbor Village, was involved in a traffic crash shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail near the entrance to the Village of Sunset Pointe, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Manfresca handed a valid South Carolina driver’s license to the deputy investigating the crash. But the deputy found that Manfresca has a Florida driver’s license which has been suspended due to failure to pay child support.

Manfresca was arrested on a charge of driving on a license from another state at a time when his Florida license was suspended. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

