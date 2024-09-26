Eileen D. Harper Wood

Eileen D. Harper Wood of The Villages, Florida passed away on September 15, 2024. She was born on January 18, 1934 in Parma, Ohio to Russell L. Harper and Pauline A. Auker.

She was a devoted wife and mother. Lynn enjoyed bowling and was thrilled when her team won a state championship. She liked to play golf and cards with friends and neighbors. Friends said Lynn never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew her.

Those left to cherish he memory are her husband Lonnie, her children Gail, Pam, Donna, Jerry and Russ, stepchildren Jeff & Kelly, and grandchildren, great grandchildren and her beloved kitty, Millie Bumper.

A Celebration of Life will be held at La Hacienda Center at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28.