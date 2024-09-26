Hey Ken Sulko I have some information for you

To the Editor:

Ken Sulko, I have some information for you. First we have Trump, the worst president in history. The lies just keep coming. Now we have Kamala Harris who hopefully will defeat this madman. As to Harris having the strength to deal with strong leaders, calm yourself and do a little reading about her history. She was the attorney general in California and proved she is a bulldog. She has a fantastic college background and is extremely intelligent. It is very simple, elect Trump and we will destroy our country. Elect Harris and we have hope. Trump made best friends with Putin and North Korea. Kamala scares the hell out of them

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto