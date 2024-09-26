Intoxicated man allegedly paid teen dog walker $100 for sex

A man has been arrested after allegedly paying a teen dog walker $100 to have sex with him.

Robert Pantley Jr., 58, of Belleview, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail following his arrest Tuesday at the Winn-Dixie in Belleview.

A 16-year-old was interviewed this past month at the Kimberly Child Advocacy Center about the unwanted encounter that occurred two years earlier when she was 14, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she was a dog walker for Pantley, and she usually had a difficult time collecting from him. She said she had entered the home and Pantley was drunk, which was a frequent occurrence. He offered her $100 to have sex with him and led her to his bedroom. She described the encounter in detail during the interview.

The teen also described an incident that occurred when she was 8.

A detective conducted a “controlled call” with Pantley, who initially denied the incidents. He eventually admitted kissing the girl and “her laying shirtless in bed next to him.” He confirmed paying her $100, but denied it was for sex. He also admitted he has an “alcohol problem.”

He is facing a felony charge of sexual battery.