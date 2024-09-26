Lady Lake man arrested after stealing his mother’s iPhone

A Lady Lake man was arrested after stealing his mother’s iPhone.

Andrew Beigh, 37, who lives at 123 E. Lady Lake Blvd., on Monday asked his mother if he could use her iPhone 11, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She refused and placed the iPhone under her leg as she sat in the living room. He snatched the cell phone from her and refused to return it.

The mother got in her car and drove to her daughter’s apartment and called law enforcement.

Offices called Beigh who said he was at the Lake County Fire Station on Hermosa Street. They went there to take him into custody, but he was uncooperative. Officers “escorted” Beigh to the ground, but he began kicking at them. He struck a female officer in the forehead area.

Beigh, who was arrested in 2023 after stealing his sister’s car, was arrested on charges of theft and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,500 bond.