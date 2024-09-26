Let’s make sure Trump wins in The Villages!

To the Editor:

All the polls say the race is close. Maybe we win, maybe we lose. But let’s make sure a few things are guaranteed.

First off let’s make sure Trump wins The Villages’ vote. Lots of these woke people have moved to The Villages from Blue States, trying to ruin what made Florida great. Let’s remind them this is a red state and keep the blue politics where they belong.

Second, if Trump does lose the election, lets’ all make sure we do everything in our power to make sure they can not put through any of their woke, pro-immigration, pro-crime, terrible inflation crap from getting through. Even if he loses the race we can still make sure the lunatic bills written by the lunatic Democratic party cannot get through.

Third, make sure you save as much money as you can to survive the four years as the inflation will continue to grow, criminals will continue to never be punished and freedom of speech will be gone for another four years if it does not agree with their message.

Let’s get at it my fellow Republicans.

John Coughlin

Village of St. Johns